Johnstown’s 2018 audit showed continued short-term improvements for the third-class city that still faces significant long-term economic challenges as it prepares to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities no later than October 2021.
The city finished last year with a $225,452 surplus, according to an audit presented by Wessel & Co., during a City Council workshop on Tuesday, marking the third straight year in the black.
General fund balance increased to $1,589,478.
“It’s pretty amazing that City Council, the City Hall, finance and Act 47 were able to put three years in a row where we had retained revenue,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “We’re in the black. That’s an accomplishment that I think hasn’t happened for over a decade in our city. And it places us in good shape to work toward our exit from Act 47.”
Johnstown has been in Act 47 since 1992, but now faces a deadline to leave after a change to state law that limited the length of participation.
“The recovery team is pleased and proud to recognize the city for three years of positive audit results,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator. “When we were appointed as Act 47 coordinator in 2015 the city had been running $1 million deficits every year for almost a decade. By the end of 2018, the city achieved an audited fund balance of over $1 million to the good. The City Council and management team have worked hard and made difficult decisions but are seeing positive results and for the first time we are very optimistic about the city’s financial future.”
Pension liability of $25.7 million and general debt of more than $11 million still exist. The city has also accumulated about $60 million in debt for the ongoing, state-mandated sewer project, but those funds will be recuperated through self-sustaining customer fees, not taxes.
About two retirees are collecting a pension for every worker currently paying into the system.
“The biggest thing I think that could help the city is if there was like a statewide reform to help with the pension costs of these third-class cities,” said Joel Valentine, Wessel’s chief executive officer.
In 2018, Johnstown made a $3.26 million required pension contribution and spent $1.2 million for retiree health care, which Valentine called “overwhelming.”
“Those legacy costs are great,” Valentine said. “That’s probably one of the biggest challenges the city’s having. They’re still paying the legacy costs for a city that was three times the size as it currently is. They’re running it off the current structure that it is. They have a lean operation, and they’re doing a good job. But those legacy costs continue to challenge them.”
Johnstown collected 83.26% of real estate taxes due in 2018, a total Valentine described as 10% to 15% lower than many local municipalities. Each percentage point represents approximately $70,000.
“They’re doing what they can to collect it,” Valentine said. “It’s sort of a function of the economic condition of the area.”
More than $1.4 million was collected in local services taxes, which Johnstown can levy at an increased rate, compared to other municipalities, because of participating in Act 47.
“Three years of profitability has certainly helped that,” Valentine said when assessing the city’s financial situation in context of getting ready to leave Act 47. “And they’re building a fund balance. We’ve been able to consolidate some things, provide for some simplicity in the accounting function. But there’s also some items such as the emergency municipal service tax that they’re able to take advantage of by remaining in Act 47. Once they would exit that, that could cut a million dollars or so out of the budget. That’s some of the challenges that are still out there. Some of the tools of Act 47 are allowing them to maintain this position.”
Council members will now examine the audit and provide feedback.
Councilman Jack Williams brought up a few points of concern during the workshop that was also attended by members Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock and the Rev. Sylvia King. He felt nine expenditure appropriations within the sewer fund were not properly shown as separate line items.
He does not believe anything illegal was done or that the money is missing. But, rather, Williams is questioning the bookkeeping.
“You can’t tell what they’re being used for,” Williams said. “There is $9.5 million. So we filed a right-to-know, and they’re saying no records exist. That’s for 2018. The same thing is for 2019, only the total in those 14 line items is $21 million.”
He also mentioned the purchase of a John Deere bulldozer that he does not believe followed proper procedures.
Williams cited those as examples “of how bad the accountability is right now,” in his opinion.
