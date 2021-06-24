EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s financial office might have to order more black ink after the county’s annual audit report on Thursday.
Joel Valentine, CEO of Wessel & Company, presented the rosy report, showing a $13.4 million surplus for 2020 during the Cambria County commissioners’ meeting at Duman Lake County Park.
Although Valentine said $11 million in federal money received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act made a huge difference, he said ongoing efforts have improved the overall picture.
“If that funding was not received, it would have been closer to a break-even,” Valentine said. “But the county management team did a great job of managing that funding and getting it out into the community and also offsetting costs to the taxpayers.”
Valentine pointed to the 2.6-to-1 ratio of assets to liabilities.
‘’You have more than enough to meet your current obligations,” he said. “Just five years ago, that ratio was less than one. It certainly strengthens the position of the county for the taxpayers.”
The other highlight is the $13.4 million surplus, or reserve fund. Valentine said the amount in reserve is ideal for the size of the budget.
“That reserve is probably the number that means the most in these financial statements,” Valentine said. “In 2015, it was an $8.5 million deficit. Now it’s up to a much healthier reserve, which is great to see and great for the taxpayers of Cambria County.”
The county’s pension fund is now 92% funded, he continued.
“Just in 2018 it was 76% funded,” Valentine said. “To gain that much traction in the plan – 16 percentage points – is remarkable over a two-year period.”
Righting the county’s financial ship has been a priority for the commissioners, Thomas Chernisky, president commissioner, said at the meeting.
“At the end of 2015, Cambria County had a $9.7 million deficit,” he said. “By working together, we were able to wipe out the deficit. Now, five years later, Cambria County has a general fund balance that a county our size should have.”
Commissioner Scott Hunt thanked county employees for their efforts to bring costs under control.
“All of the department heads and all of the officials work together,” Hunt said. “If (Washington) D.C. and Harrisburg worked how we do in Cambria County, things might actually get done.”
“We’re doing things right, making sure we get efficiencies where we can, reducing costs and continuing to improve,” Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said after the meeting. “While we’re doing better, we are certainly not out of the woods.”
The turn-around could justify a tax cut for the 2022 budget, Cernic said.
While he stopped short of endorsing a tax cut, Valentine said, “It’s the best financial position the county’s been in for a long time.”
