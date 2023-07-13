BEAVERDALE, Pa. – Cambria County had a $30.7 million surplus for 2022, according to a clean audit report presented by Wessel & Co. on Thursday.
CEO Joel Valentine and principal Meghan Freidhof of Wessel & Co. presented the audit report during the Cambria County commissioners’ meeting at the Beaverdale fire hall.
Freidhof pointed to a 2.99-to-1 ratio of assets to liabilities.
The county will be looking at $168,925,332 in revenue and $166,773,818 in expenses, she said.
The other highlight is the $30,781,140 surplus, or reserve fund. Friedhof described the county as having “done a good job managing this operating surplus.”
The county’s pension fund is now 82% funded, Freidhof said, a decrease from 99% last year, 92% in 2020 and 84% in 2019.
County Controller Ed Cernic said that the decrease is due to an anticipated fluctuation in the market and that the county has already seen an increase in the accounts for 2023.
“What this shows is that Cambria County has fully recovered from where we were ... almost bankrupt a few years ago, and we are able to manage our accounts efficiently, and that’s how we have been able to reduce taxes two years in a row,” Cernic said of the audit.
“The county just continues to do a good job in managing their finances and putting them in a good financial position for the taxpayers of Cambria County,” Valentine said of the audit.
