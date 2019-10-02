SOMERSET – Defense attorneys for Paul Jawon Kendrick, 23, who is accused of murdering a SCI-Somerset corrections officer in February 2018, are requesting a change of venue.
Somerset attorneys Michael Kuhn and David Leake filed a pretrial motion at the Sept. 30 deadline asking President Judge D. Gregory Geary for a change of venue saying Kendrick can not get a fair trial in Somerset County.
“We believe that Paul Kendrick cannot get a fair trial due to the pretrial publicity,” Kuhn said. “This case was the number one story in 2018 and is still getting press.”
Assistant District Attorney Hannah Myers said the Commonwealth will object to any change of venue when oral arguments are heard. No date has been set.
District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said in July that her office was ready for trial, which is scheduled for January.
Kendrick is charged with murdering Sgt. Mark J. Baserman.
Baserman, 60, was sitting at a desk in a housing unit’s day room on Feb. 15, 2018, when Kendrick allegedly approached him and stuck him in the face, knocking him to the floor, according to the Department of Corrections.
State police in Somerset allege that Kendrick, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, then punched Baserman eight to 10 times in the head and kicked him in the head. Baserman died of blunt force trauma less than two weeks later.
Kendrick is being housed at SCI-Smithfield.
Kendrick had been housed at SCI-Huntingdon. While there, he accused corrections officers of beating him and placing human waste in his food.
Lazzari-Strasiser said she will seek the death penalty.
