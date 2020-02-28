EBENSBURG – Attorneys for a Johnstown-area physician accused of causing a 99-year-old patient’s overdose death said on Thursday that the charges against their client should be dismissed because a key piece of evidence in the case has been destroyed.
Dr. George Pueblitz, 75, is accused of illegally giving a dose of the opioid medication Suboxone to the patient, Ruth Peck, on June 5, 2018, at his Southmont office. Peck died two days later. The cause of her death was later officially ruled to be acute buprenorphine toxicity; buprenorphine is a component of Suboxone.
Pueblitz’s attorneys, Art McQuillan and Stan Levenson, wanted to have their own tests done on a sample of Peck’s blood, but they learned recently that that blood sample has been destroyed despite their requests that it be preserved, they wrote in a motion filed Thursday in the Cambria County Clerk of Courts Office.
“The destruction of evidence by the prosecution is a serious violation,” said McQuillan. “The prosecutors blatantly ignored three separate defense requests to preserve all blood samples involved in the investigation. Denying Dr. Pueblitz the opportunity to examine physical evidence precludes a fair trial. We’ve asked the court to address this egregious violation.”
In Thursday’s motion, McQuillan and Levenson asked the court to dismiss the criminal charges against Pueblitz or, in the alternative, to bar prosecutors from presenting any testimony or evidence regarding Peck’s blood samples. The charges should be dismissed “with prejudice,” they wrote, meaning that the case couldn’t be reopened again in the future.
They argued that the blood sample in question is “central” to the prosecution’s case because, without it, there is no way for prosecutors to prove that Peck’s death was in fact caused by the admininstration of Suboxone.
In fact, the attorneys wrote, the blood evidence could potentially have proved Pueblitz’s innocence. Peck was taking a number of medications that were seized by investigators after her death, but Pueblitz now has no way to challenge the presence of other substances in Peck’s blood sample or to confirm or deny previous testers’ conclusions about the level of buprenorphine in Peck’s blood, they wrote.
“The ability of the defendant’s expert to make a definitive conclusion about the substances contained in Ms. Peck’s blood sample is now forever lost,” the attorneys wrote. “Dr. Pueblitz is now bereft of the opportunity to obtain inspection to potentially show that the blood sample would have been exculpatory and material to the defense.”
Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman, who is prosecuting the case against Pueblitz, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
At the defense’s request, the court issued a subpoena on Feb. 7 directing ForensicDx, the Windber pathology facility where the sample was reportedly being stored, to forward the blood sample to Pueblitz’s attorneys for independent testing, according to the motion. A paralegal presented that order to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office on Feb. 13, “but was advised that (Peck’s) blood samples had been destroyed ‘per policy’ on July 11, 2019,” McQuillan and Levenson wrote.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said on Thursday afternoon that the blood sample was “disposed of, not destroyed,” and that ForensicDx, where Cambria County’s autopsies are done, follows national guidelines on the retention of blood and tissue samples. Those guidelines call for such samples to be retained for one year, then disposed of, he said.
“Anything over one year, it’s not going to retain its value of what it was when it was taken,” Lees said.
A person who answered the phone at ForensicDx on Thursday afternoon said that ForensicDx would have no comment on the statements contained in the motion and that any public comment pertaining to the Pueblitz case would have to come from the Cambria County Coroner’s Office. He declined to give his name.
The blood sample at issue was collected during Peck’s autopsy on June 8, 2018, and tested at MolecularDx in Windber. A MolecularDx report dated June 29, 2018, indicated that a “trace” amount of buprenorphine was found in Peck’s blood; that report was attached to Thursday’s motion as Exhibit A. The blood sample was then sent to another laboratory, NMS Labs, which found buprenorphine and one of its metabolites in the samples, according to a report attached to Thursday’s motion as Exhibit B.
McQuillan requested twice in writing that the sample be preserved, in a letter to Gorman dated Sept. 26, 2018, and in a letter to an assistant U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh dated Aug. 7, 2018. Those letters were attached as exhibits to Thursday’s motion. He also attempted to confirm at Pueblitz’s preliminary hearing on May 3, 2019, that the sample was still available for testing, according to a transcript of that hearing.
One of the exhibits attached to Thursday’s motion includes an investigative report filed by Matthew Massaro, a narcotics agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. In that report, Massaro summarizes a conversation he’d had with Joe Hribar, a Cambria County deputy coroner, who reportedly told him that samples of Peck’s blood were still being stored at ForensicDx. According to Massaro’s report, that conversation took place on July 22, 2019, 11 days after the blood sample was reportedly in fact destroyed.
Pueblitz faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, court records indicate. He is free on bond. His medical license has been suspended since April of 2019.
