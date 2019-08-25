“Estate Planning 101” seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at Cambria Care Center’s Memory Unit, 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
Local elder law attorney Lauren Presser will present topics such as wills, trusts and how they work together in your estate plan; the key difference between power of attorney and guardianship; which medical decisions are covered by a living will or advance health care directive; how to protect your assets if your spouse has to enter a nursing home; and when and why you should update your estate plan.
Hors d’oeuvres will served from 5 to 6.
There is no fee to attend.
Reservations are required by calling 814-471-2183.
