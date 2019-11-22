EBENSBURG – A Cambria County homicide trial has been pushed back several months because one of the defendant’s court-appointed attorneys will soon become Somerset County’s top prosecutor and thus can no longer handle the case.
That attorney, Jeffrey L. Thomas, who represented defendant Paul Michael Lehman with co-counsel Gary Vitko, was elected Somerset County district attorney on Nov. 5. After a pretrial conference Friday morning, Thomas said it’s in both his and Lehman’s best interests that he step down from his role in the case.
“I need to focus on the things I need to focus on,” he said, “and Paul needs somebody who can focus on his case.”
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry told Lehman at the conclusion of Friday’s conference that his trial, which had been scheduled to begin in late January, has been postponed to give Kiniry the chance to appoint another defense attorney in Thomas’ place and to give that attorney time to familiarize himself with the case.
Jury selection for Lehman’s trial is now scheduled for April 13 and 14, with the trial itself set to begin on April 15, the judge said.
Johnstown police allege that Lehman, 37, stabbed 19-year-old Deontaye Quadir Hurling to death on Nov. 22, 2018, inside a house on Steel Street in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough section.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said at the time that Hurling was killed by multiple stab wounds to the chest and back and “was also assaulted with a fish tank.”
At the time of Lehman’s arrest, Detective Sergeant Cory Adams described Hurling’s death as “another incident where narcotics played a factor.”
Police allege that Lehman confessed to the killing during a phone call with police officers. At Lehman’s preliminary hearing in January, Thomas described the incident as “a case of self-defense.”
Lehman, who faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison, court records indicate.
