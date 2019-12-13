SOMERSET – The lead defense attorney representing Paul Jawon Kendrick, who is accused of murdering an SCI-Somerset corrections officer in February 2018, is asking to withdraw from the case.
Now, the capital murder case that was scheduled for trial in January, will be pushed back.
Public Defender Michael Kuhn said a conflict of interest in the public defender's office is the reason for his motion to withdraw.
"I'm very upset to have to make this motion," Kuhn told President Judge D. Gregory Geary on Friday.
Kuhn said that a recently hired secretary in the public defender's office is related to a 20-year employee at the prison who was working in the control room on the day Kendrick, 23, allegedly killed Sgt. Mark J. Baserman, 60.
The secretary is privy to defense counsel strategy and her husband could be called as a witness for the Commonwealth, Kuhn said.
Assistant District Attorney Sara Huston told the court that the prison employee could be called by prosecutors to authenticate the video that recorded the attack.
Judge Geary cited the difficulty in finding qualified attorneys to represent Kendrick, who could face the death penalty if convicted.
Among the requirements is continuing education on death-penalty specific cases, he said. Because Kuhn is the only attorney in Somerset County who is qualified, Geary said, the judge must look to other counties for help.
Cambria County Public Defender Kenneth Sottile is qualified and has expressed interest in meeting with Kendrick, Geary said.
"If I can't find another attorney, Mr. Kuhn will have to do the job," Geary said. "We'll work around the conflict of interest."
Kendrick appeared in court by video Friday, requesting new council. He said Kuhn and court-appointed attorney David Leake, of Somerset, are pressuring him to take a plea deal.
Kendrick is charged with murdering Baserman as he sat at a desk in a housing unit's day room on Feb. 15, 2018. Kendrick allegedly approached the officer and struck him in the face, knocking him to the floor, and then punched and kicked him in the head.
Baserman died of blunt force trauma less than two weeks later.
Kendrick, who is already serving a life sentenced for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, is being held in SCI-Smithfield.
