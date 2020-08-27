EBENSBURG – The attorney for a Johnstown man accused of ordering a 2015 murder is asking to have his client’s upcoming trial moved out of Cambria County or to have out-of-county jurors brought in, arguing that the publicity the case has received makes the change necessary.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 43, is charged with ordering a member of his Prospect-based criminal organization to kill Carol Ashcom because he suspected that her work as a confidential informant had led to his arrest in a drug case. Ashcom, 30, was shot to death inside her Lower Yoder Township home in March 2015.
Smith’s attorney, Tim Burns, argued to Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on Thursday that Smith has “already been judged by the community,” citing coverage of the case by The Tribune-Democrat and local television stations, as well as discussion of the allegations on social media.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, who is prosecuting the case against Smith, argued that Cambria County has not been “saturated” by pretrial publicity, that news coverage of the case has not been unfairly slanted and that both sides can find out during the jury selection process whether potential jurors have been unduly influenced by reading news about the case.
Kiniry did not immediately rule on the matter.
Smith is scheduled to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation of first-degree murder.
Jury selection is set for Sept. 22-24, with the trial itself set to begin on Sept. 28, according to court records.
Burns on Thursday also presented arguments for several other pretrial motions.
He asked Kiniry to prevent prosecutors from showing jurors pictures of the body of Jarrett Smith, a cousin of Shakir Smith who was murdered in Prospect in 2014. Burns said that the prosecution intends to link Shakir Smith to Jarrett Smith’s killing and argued that showing “graphic” images of the body would be unfairly prejudicial. The issue was apparently made moot when Madeira said that the prosecution doesn’t intend to introduce any of those images.
Burns also objected to a witness who is expected to testify about statements Smith allegedly made while he was confined at Cambria County Prison – among them, that he ran an “extortion empire,” that he is a member of the Bloods gang and that he wanted to use rats to slowly torture and kill a potential prosecution witness, Burns said. He argued that that testimony’s potential to unfairly prejudice jurors outweighed its value as evidence; Madeira argued the opposite position.
No ruling on that matter was immediately made.
Smith watched Thursday’s proceedings by video from Somerset County Jail.
