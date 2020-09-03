SOMERSET – Black Lives Matter activists from Wisconsin were on private property when they exchanged gunfire with property owners in Bedford County last week, that resulted in one of the activists being shot, a Somerset County attorney said Thursday.
Attorney Matthew Zatko is representing Terry Myers, who is suspected of shooting an activist after a group of about 30 stopped near Schellsburg while on their way to an event in Washington, D.C.
“We welcome the opportunity for a thorough investigation of the events that occurred that night and we are abundantly confident that at the completion of the investigation that Mr. Myers will be exonerated of any wrongdoing,” Zatko said. “The individuals who were there were clearly informed they were on private property and were not to remain there.
“The evidence will clearly show that Mr. Myers was not the aggressor that evening,” the attorney said.
State police in Bedford have said that the activists and their support vehicles stopped in a parking area along Lincoln Highway, Route 30, just east of the Somerset-Bedford County line at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 24.
“The confrontation escalated and gunshots were exchanged between the property owners and the activists,” state police said.
Troopers seized a shotgun and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shells.
The injured activist was struck by birdshot, treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, and later released.
State police will release the results of their investigation to Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts, who will decide if charges are warranted.
Childers-Potts did not return phone calls or emails from The Tribune-Democrat.
“There was clearly a firearm found at the scene that did not belong to my client,” Zatko said. “All the firearms owned by my client are lawfully possessed and registered.”
The Myers family, owners of Myers Garage, are longtime members of the Schellsburg community, Zatko said. They own property on both sides of the road, including the parking area where the activists had stopped.
All the media attention, online post and videos are disturbing the family, Terry Myers said.
“My parents are elderly,” he said. “They don’t need this.”
