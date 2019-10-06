Chronic childhood hunger has no geographic or racial boundaries, and many families across the region have experienced this firsthand.
In an effort to ensure local at-risk children don’t go hungry on weekends, the Cambria County Backpack Project held the second annual Fight Childhood Hunger Food Truck Festival on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
“Today we have four food trucks, three live bands, lots of activities for kids, 50/50 raffle tickets – lots of great stuff going on,” said the project’s coordinator, Kylee Doyle.
Funded entirely by grants and donations, the Cambria County Backpack Project relies heavily on community support, the project coordinator said.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers that we have,” Doyle said. “One in five kids in Cambria County doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from, so it’s really important to have fundraisers like this.
“The $5 that we charge to get in covers the cost of six meals, which goes to one kid every weekend.”
Those in attendance Saturday afternoon had an opportunity to dine on items that included everything from barbecue to catfish, while listening to the sounds of Johnstown’s own Afro N’ At, the Pittsburgh-based Flying Blind band and teen pop artist Mary Jo.
“We’ve had a great turnout so far today,” Doyle said. “It’s really awesome to see the community coming together to support us.”
Blake Jones, of Johnstown, was one of the several dozen people who made their way to the fundraiser on Saturday. Jones said that he understands the need to support local fundraisers and that he was truly surprised at the number of children in the area who go hungry each day.
“I’m not well off, but I’m in a good enough spot to lift someone else if needed,” Jones said. “Children shouldn’t have to go without a meal.
“I can’t imagine what some of the kids deal with these days. I know the $5 isn’t much, but it’s something, and it sounds like it goes a long way.”
The food truck festival was made possible by local sponsors such as Atlantic Broadband; Johnstown Area Heritage Association; Primanti Bros.; IGS Energy; Shaffer’s Bottled Gas, Inc; and The LivRed Foundation (in honor of Olivia Red, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2018).
Stephanie Urban, with The LivRed Foundation, said, “We did a food drive for the Cambria County Backpack Project earlier in the year and it really helped a lot of kids in the area, and it aligned with (Olivia’s) goals, so we decided to sponsor this event as well.
“I think it’s very important for us to come together as a community,” she said.
“I always try to tell people that we have to take care of each other, and especially when it comes to our kids. That’s how we’re going to rebuild this city, so we decided that it was very important to be here to support everyone.”
For more information on the Cambria County Backpack Project, visit www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyBackpackProject.
