Seated at his desk, Conemaugh Valley High School Principal Jeff Miller scans a list of Zoom links for each of the teachers in the building.
Throughout the day he’ll randomly choose one to pop in on – this is his way of keeping the students and teachers accountable.
“Overall, I’m extremely happy,” Miller said.
Attendance is a concern for administrators dealing with virtual or hybrid learning, especially now that area schools have transitioned away from in-person learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases, but Conemaugh Valley has held steady with remote education.
The average daily attendance rate is 92%, which is on par with face-to-face learning, Miller said.
During the 2018-19 academic year, the high school reported roughly 93% attendance, and the following year it was 92%.
“We’re not batting 1,000. But we’re pretty close,” Miller said.
If students miss their check-in then they have until 7:40 a.m. to contact the school, and if the staff doesn’t hear from them, phone calls start going out to those that are absent.
Miller said there used to be calls constantly being made for students, “but like anything else, you let the system work itself out.”
The only day of the week that suffers from lower attendance is Fridays because those are scheduled as remote learning for everyone.
During those days, the staff focus on whether or not the work “needed to succeed” is completed.
Miller recognized that there are some issues, as there would be with a “normal” school year, but he’s proud of the students for continuing to show up day-in and day-out.
The teachers also have instituted methods to keep students accountable.
Some have random screen checks that reward students for showing their faces, while others require students to participate in the daily lessons.
Keli Koop Williams, an English teacher with the school, said her biggest weapon this fall is her gradebook.
Miller agreed, stating that there were a number of deficiencies in the first marking period, but when students realized everything counted, they shaped up.
“Basically, the rules of school apply,” Williams said.
That means students have to be sitting up and ready to learn, and she expects participation from everyone.
Her students work through study guides, do readings together and she encourages discussion.
“It’s definitely working,” Williams said.
“It’s not the ideal situation but it’s a lot better than last spring.”
School attendance policies were lax during the first round of the pandemic, but now the Pennsylvania Department of Education is holding districts to the compulsory attendance rules already in place.
Districts also had to create hybrid or remote policies regarding the subject – most opting for completed assignments and daily check-ins meaning a student is present.
Other school districts, such as Penn Cambria and Richland, are seeing similarly positive results.
William Marshall, superintendent at Penn Cambria, said attendance has been “outstanding” in his district since going back to school in September.
Penn Cambria started a hybrid model of education to begin the year and was transitioning to more in-person days before the pandemic changed those plans. The district is now completely virtual through most of December.
There was a recent dip in attendance, Marshall said, but he credits that with a “head cold” some people were experiencing.
Richland – which was in-person and is now virtual – also saw a decrease in attendance as COVID-19 cases rose in the area and quarantines took effect.
But before that, numbers were strong, Director of Educational Services Brandon Bailey said.
Administrators do have some concerns about virtual learning, but to offset possible issues his district created two remote learning specialists positions to make sure the students and families are always connected and logging in.
Bailey said if a student stops checking in, the school “cranks up” monitoring and communication.
Students at Richland are counted as “present” as long as they are logging in and doing their daily assignments.
“They are marked absent if they display a pattern of not completing their academic assignments,” Bailey said.
He also pointed to the strength of the gradebook this fall and how that’s acting as a motivator for students to participate.
“Unlike the spring COVID-19 situation, there are no pass/fail options for courses,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.