SOMERSET – Criminal charges have been dismissed against a man accused in the 2017 razor blade attack on a SCI-Somerset corrections officer after a county judge determined prosecutors had violated his right to a speedy trial, authorities said.
William Amos Cramer, 27, had faced charges of attempted homicide, assault by a prisoner, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats in the Dec. 3, 2017, attack.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary dismissed the charges Thursday saying prosecutors violated criminal procedure Rule 600 which requires criminal defendants be brought to trial within 365 days.
Charges were dismissed with prejudice, which means the charges cannot be refiled.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas partly blamed his predecessor Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser.
“As the newly elected District Attorney, I am disappointed that my predecessor failed to vigorously pursue this case,” Thomas said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat.
“It appears that the necessary steps to prosecute this case were not taken,” he said. “The prior District Attorney failed to respond to pleadings or gather evidence, which resulted in unnecessary delays.”
Thomas goes on to say that Judge Geary had ordered the Department of Corrections to turn over documents but that did not happen.
“It is imperative that these types of cases are prosecuted to the fullest extant to the law,” Thomas said. “We need to send a clear message that the safety of law enforcement/corrections officer is paramount and this type of behavior is unacceptable.”
Thomas was elected District Attorney in November, unseating the two-term incumbent.
Lazzari-Strasiser responded in a text message.
“The judge continued case and refused to transport defendant for Call to the List several times. I did not answer pro se motion claiming rule 600 violation but really had no good answer why case was delayed other than I felt he was too dangerous to bring to Somerset County for trial when already serving a life sentence. Lay the blame where you want.”
Cramer, a Fayette County native, was receiving medical treatment at Somerset Hospital on Dec. 3, 2017, when he pulled out a razor blade and lunged at a guard, according to Somerset Borough police.
“Cramer’s stated intention was to slit the throat of the officer,” Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said in a news release. “According to Cramer, he had accessed the razor blade inside SCI-Somerset, swallowed it and then passed it in a bathroom at the hospital. He was able to conceal it on his person until his attack on the officer.”
Cox added: “Apparently, Cramer, a self-avowed white supremacist, viewed the victim officer as being friendly with African-American inmates at SCI-Somerset and found this offensive.”
The guard dodged the attack and was not injured, according to Cox.
Cramer, who represented himself on Thursday, asked the judge via video from SCI-Forest in Forest County to dismiss the charges.
Cramer has been serving a life sentence since November 2013 for strangling William Sherry, 28, of Johnstown, his cellmate at Cambria County prison.
In a slur-filled note he wrote to another inmate after the murder, he stated that he killed Sherry because he believed that Sherry, a white man, had fathered a child with a black woman, according to a 2014 opinion by a Superior Court of Pennsylvania judge who denied Cramer’s appeal of his sentence.
