For Debra Vought, volunteering is a way to see spend time with her extended family.
Her efforts as a volunteer with The Atrium were recognized Thursday when she was honored with the 24th Volunteer Spotlight Award, presented by LIFT Johnstown.
“This is a beautiful facility and it’s really a home, all the residents are family and that makes it special,” Vought said. “This is a surprise, and it feels very nice.”
Brad Clemenson, LIFT Johnstown coordinator, presented the award and plaque to Vought during a ceremony at The Atrium in downtown Johnstown.
He said LIFT Johnstown encourages volunteerism on many levels by all citizens and believes that the hard work and dedication of community volunteers are what make the community a great place to live and work.
“The Volunteer Spotlight Award is a way to recognize those going the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of people, and on projects that are redefining the Johnstown area as a vibrant small city and region,” Clemenson said. “We hope to see people continue to step up and volunteer because you can make a real difference in the lives of people and in our community.”
A snippet of the nomination for Vought says she has been volunteering at The Atrium for the past three years – anywhere from 12 to 30 hours a week as needed.
“She interacts with the residents in a variety of ways and assists them as needed, leading them in songs, helping with crafts and especially helping support the elderly members with their activities.”
“She is resident-focused and gives person-centered care during activities. Always including everyone and encouraging those with different skill levels to participate. She is very talented and freely shares her gifts with our residents. She makes a difference in their lives.”
Vought said she looks forward to coming to The Atrium to see the residents and she enjoys the close bonds they have developed.
“You get as much love as you you give,” she said.
The award is the final quarterly Volunteer Spotlight Award presented for the year.
