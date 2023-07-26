JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Almost 100 people who live or work at The Atrium will be directly affected by the announced pending closing of the nonprofit personal care center for limited-income seniors.
The community’s 40 staff members and 54 residents were informed on Monday about the decision to shut down the facility, located at 216 Main St. in downtown Johnstown, due to economic reasons. A public announcement was then made by Senior Choice Inc., which owns the facility, and Affinity Health Services, the management company.
“It was a heart-wrenching, truly, decision to make that was certainly not easy on the part of the board,” said Candace McMullen, an Atrium spokeswoman who works for Affinity.
McMullen said the individuals are all “still processing the information.”
Both organizations are working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the commonwealth’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and other health care providers to help residents find new homes.
“We’re required to give them a 60-day notice,” Craig Saylor, Senior Choice board chairman, said during a telephone interview. “We’re required to make accommodations for them until they find placement. As expected, it was not good news for most of them, but we’re working closely with the patients and the families to make sure that it’s the best possible situation for them.”
Saylor said it was “a hard decision for many people, but certainly our concern is for the residents and their families.”
Multiple factors
Senior Choice and Affinity Health Services cited multiple factors that led to the closure.
“While organizations operating in the senior living industry have historically been under financial strain, the pandemic compounded the existing financial stress,” according to a press release.
“Provider relief funds and stimulus payments assisted with maintaining operations throughout the pandemic; however, COVID-related revenue reductions and expense increases, record-high inflation, and sharp increases in labor costs have created oversized repercussions not able to be rebalanced.”
Pennsylvania Office of Aging personal care subsidies to low-income seniors can, in some cases, be less than $40 per day, while the “actual costs of providing housing, meals, activities, laundry, housekeeping, medication management and assistance with activities of daily living resources is $115 per day,” according to the press release.
Seniors need to cover the rest of the cost with personal funds.
“In times past, reimbursement was better, costs were lower. … All factors came together that just makes it not sustainable,” Saylor said.
McMullen said the closure of The Atrium is “just one example that demonstrates the gaps in Pennsylvania’s senior services.”
The Atrium provided more than $400,000 in charity care annually.
“We are proud of the quality care and services we have provided to so many Johnstown community seniors who have called The Atrium their home these past 30 years,” Saylor said in a press release statement.
“It is unfortunate the organization can no longer continue to absorb the charity care and meet our operating expenditures.”
McMullen added: “What I can tell you is in reality this decision really isn’t about The Atrium. In fact, if you look at The Atrium’s performance and their history, they’re really to be commended for the amount of charity care that they’ve been able to provide for as long as they’ve been able to provide it. This is really a public policy issue.”
Relocation search
The process of finding new homes for residents will begin immediately.
Senior Choice also owns Beacon Ridge in Indiana and The Patriot in Somerset. Some residents could be relocated to The Patriot or “numerous other facilities right in the immediate Johnstown area that also take personal care,” according to Saylor. Beacon Ridge does not offer personal care.
A decision will be made regarding what to do with the building.
“That remains to be seen,” Saylor said. “We’re working diligently with many other individuals to make sure that the building stays in use.”
