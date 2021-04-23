Registration for the Advanced Training for Outstanding Math and Science Scholars Summer Learning Program has opened for the new season.
Students in grades two through eight during the 2020-21 school year may participate in ATOMS, which will be offered from June 14 to July 22 at eight participating sites.
Basic camps of four or five days cost $155 per week and mini-camps of three days cost $115 per week. There are additional costs associated with end-of-camp experiences.
ATOMS host sites include Penn Cambria and Rockwood Area from June 14-18; Hollidaysburg Area, June 21-24; Windber Area at Camp Hamilton, June 21-25; Somerset Area, July 6-8; Bedford Area, July 12-15; Westmont Hilltop, July 12-16; and Blacklick Valley, July 20-22.
To register or for more information, visit www.iu08.org/o/aiu8/page/atoms-recharged-program.
