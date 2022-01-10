Internet service provider Atlantic Broadband has been rebranded as Breezeline.
The new name and logo were introduced to customers on Monday through a redesigned website, rebranded social media platforms and email announcements.
“We’re no longer just an East Coast provider, and we’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us,” Frank Van Der Post, Breezeline president, said.
Breezeline is in 500 communities, including Johnstown and Altoona.
“We have a big operation in Johnstown and Altoona, and, to be perfectly honest, we have a lot of colleagues in that community, so we are very involved there and that won’t change,” Van Der Post said.
The Boston-based company’s acquisition of two cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, in September 2021 grew its serviceable households and businesses to more than 1.6 million.
“With acquisitions in Ohio, the Pennsylvania area is becoming the center of our company. That is cementing our relationship,” Van Der Post said.
Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States.
The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
“We’ve been working on transforming the company over past two years,” Van Der Post said. “It’s been a comprehensive and long process. We’ve made significant changes in product offerings, and at our call centers we’ve added additional resources to improve services there.”
The company has launched a series of new customer care initiatives, including enhanced self-service options, a new online experience and simplified, transparent pricing. There is more to come, including a new customer app planned for release early this year.
Van Der Post said the company will launch Breezeline Stream TV, a cloud-based, web-powered video experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs on every compatible device in and outside the home. Breezeline Stream TV will be launched in Breezeline markets this year.
“We want to achieve a great customer service brand,” Van Der Post said. “That is what we are building.”
