Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.