Trenton Osborne, 6, of Westmont, steers the boat under the watchful eye of his grandfather, Dee Dee Osborne, of Johnstown, on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Patton. Osborne, a Vietnam combat Marine, and his grandson enjoyed a day of fishing and boating this Memorial Day weekend. Joining them (not pictured) was his father, Chance Osborne, an Army veteran also from Westmont.