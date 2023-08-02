An organization formed to promote Flight 93 National Memorial is planning an evening “under the stars.”
On Aug. 11, the Friends of Flight 93 will host a Dark Sky Program, joining astronomy clubs from Cumberland, Maryland, and Hollidaysburg, Blair County, to showcase a “spectacular view” of the night sky.
“One of the best meteor showers of the year returns with peak activity this month, making for the perfect end to the summer for sky gazing,” the group wrote in a release sent to media. “It is expected that participants will be able to view Saturn and the Perseids, a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift- Tuttle that is predicted to put on a good show this year.”
The National Park Service, which operates the memorial, is partnering with the organizations for the event.
Telescopes will be available, although attendees are welcome to bring their own personal telescopes, as well as binoculars.
The event will begin at 8 p.m. with an orientation to the national park. Registration, parking and the program will be held outside at the Visitor Center.
Participants will be notified via email if there is a cancellation due to weather conditions.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
