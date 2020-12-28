Officials at Cambridge Ebensburg reported on Monday that the assisted living community’s first-ever winter clothing drive was a success.
“It was really amazing to see people coming by and dropping off items,” said April Adams, Cambridge Ebensburg’s administrator. “Even in times of crisis, we can pull together to help those in need.”
Staff at Cambridge Ebensburg began collecting donations of winter clothing a few weeks before Thanksgiving, then boxed it up and distributed it just before the year’s first snowstorm.
Women’s and children’s clothing was donated to the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown, and men’s clothing went to the Salvation Army and the Ebensburg Men’s Clergy Support Group.
Nancy Farabaugh, of Nanty Glo, donated more than 100 hand-knitted hats. Employees from PENN Home Health and Maple Winds Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center also added donations to the pile.
In addition, employees at the Ebensburg office of software company INFOCON/Harris contributed to the drive. Kim Burkett, who steers community involvement for the company, collected cash donations from her colleagues and used the money to buy coats to donate.
“We look for ways to give back and we like to help local groups,” Burkett said. “When I found out the clothing drive benefited the Johnstown Women’s Help Center, I knew we had to get involved. … We were able to get some really high-quality, really nice coats.”
“Seeing her bring the truck around with the coats was the highlight of my season,” added Carol Deetscreek, activities director at Cambridge Ebensburg, who was in charge of organizing the clothing drive.
“I call all the donations blessings of joy. We have been blessed.”
