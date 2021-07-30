PATTON – A water rescue was conducted at Prince Gallitzin State Park's Beaverdam Boat Launch Thursday afternoon as strong gusts unmoored a pontoon boat while a sailor took a dip in the lake.
Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, the Cambria County Water Rescue Team, Patton EMS, Hastings EMS, and park rangers responded to a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a man fatigued from swimming several hundred yards to catch up to the boat, said Tim Yeager, assistant park manager.
"The gentleman had a life jacket on and followed all the protocol for correctly bobbing in the lake beside his boat," Yeager said.
"But it was a gusty day, and the anchor pulled away and the boat started drifting."
The man's two teenage grandsons were on the boat, but it was out of their control, Yeager said.
"He swam several hundred yards and was tired, but the life jacket was a big time saver," he said.
"Glendale fire company responded, and we were able to safely get him on our boat and back on his boat, where he was checked out by Patton EMS and returned to land."
