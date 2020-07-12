Windber fire officials credited a borough man with possibly saving his home on Saturday from a fire.
The 15th Street man had a fire extinguisher close by and his fire alarm was triggered when a fire sparked in family's third floor living space, Assistant Chief Anson Bloom said.
"The homeowner did everything right. When we got there, all we basically had to do was mop up," Bloom said, noting smoke was still visible when they arrived.
Bloom said no injuries were reported and the fire was contained to a small area in the room.
The man was not identified.
Richland and Oakland fire departments were also dispatched from Cambria County but were canceled minutes later.
