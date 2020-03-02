A Susquehanna Township home sustained significant fire damage Sunday after crews were called to the scene twice in a little more than three hours.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the incident, Hope Fire Company Assistant Chief Pete Barczak said.
The fire was originally reported at 6:38 a.m. at the residence, which is on the 100 block of Scheredy Drive.
Crews arrived to find a small space heater propped up on a chair was being used to blow air into a crawl space where water pipes were located. The home’s occupant and his nephew already put out the fire with portable extinguishers, Barczak said.
Firefighters ventilated the home and then walked through the residence with thermal imaging cameras to verify there were no more dangers before leaving the scene at 7:21 a.m., according to a Cambria County 911 supervisor.
By 10:01 a.m., firefighters were dispatched a second time.
“When we arrived the second time, there was a lot of fire coming from the back end of the home,” Barczak said. “Before we were able to set up, there were flames coming out of every window.”
Nearly 50 firefighters were at the scene, including 28 from Hope, with assistance from Hastings Fire Department, he said.
Because of the extent of the fire, Cambria Township’s specialized Rapid Intervention Crew from Colver was also brought to the scene on standby, Barczak said.
Hope fire officials requested a state police assistance to determine the cause of the fire.
“I don’t think we missed anything the first time we were there – but we’ll let the fire marshal take a look and make a judgment,” Barczak said.
A state police fire marshal from the Indiana barracks is expected to visit the scene Monday, he said.
