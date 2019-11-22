SALIX – A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of strangling a woman at a South Fork residence in October, authorities said.
Troy Alan Marhefka, 26, of the 100 block of Concord Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, Marhefka assaulted the woman on Oct. 27 at a home on Portage Street in South Fork.
Marhefka allegedly grabbed the woman and slammed her head against the window sill and then forced her to the floor where he repeatedly punched her in the face.
Marhefka allegedly forced her onto a bed and strangled her, the complaint said.
The woman told troopers that she woke up face down on the floor. She provided troopers with time-stamped photographs of her injuries.
Marhefka was charged with strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Defense attorney David Raho said a plea deal is being worked on. It will be worked out in Cambria County Court.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $20,000 percentage bond.
