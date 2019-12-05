A Westmont Borough man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of forcing his way into a home and assaulting a woman hiding in the bathroom, authorities said.
Jonathan Robert Ziemba, 28, of the 1000 block of Pomona Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by West Hills Regional police, Ziemba allegedly kicked in the front door of a Pomona Drive home on Nov. 20 and assaulted the woman who was hiding.
Police said the woman broke away from Ziemba and ran down the street.
Police said they found the front door had been smashed out and the bathroom door also damaged.
An armed Goucher Street resident held Ziemba at gunpoint when he allegedly tried to break in.
Ziemba was charged with probable cause in domestic violence, simple assault, terroristic threats, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night time.
