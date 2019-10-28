SOMERSET – A Friedens man was formally arraigned on Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in a parking area in Somerset Township in July.
Lane Morris Sechler, 18, was arraigned before Somerset County Judge Daniel W. Rullo on two counts each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He also was arraigned on one count of corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Sechler allegedly drove the child to a parking area near Kent Lane on July 6 and assaulted her two times.
Criminal charges were filed after she was interviewed at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center. Sechler, of the 1400 block of Stoystown Road, remains free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.