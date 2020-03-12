An assault survivor is starting a couple of scholarships for people entering health care and related fields.
Kristine Irwin, a Pittsburgh resident originally of Johnstown, is an advocate for sexual violence prevention. She is author of “Voices of Hope,” a book that details her experience being raped in college by someone she’d known for years and her story of recovery. She has also had speaking occasions in the Johnstown area.
Irwin’s small nonprofit, also called Voices of Hope established a couple of $500 scholarships for students studying to be therapists, nurses, mental health caregivers and other occupations available to work with those who are experiencing trauma.
“Going forward being able to provide scholarships on an annual basis will hopefully guide individuals to these specific fields that maybe have deterred away from them due to cost,” she said.
The Unveil Your Voice Award will recognize one high school senior every year, highlighting a young person who wants to make positive change and is headed into the human service field. It’s just about scholarship season and the Community Foundation has some really special ones that are new this year.
The other scholarship has been named the Compassionate Roxanne Award in honor of an advocate that Victim Services appointed to help Irwin in the days after she was
raped.
“It is truly an honor to be able to provide support to those that want to enter the specific healthcare fields,” Irwin said. “We know that their are individuals out there that want to pursue these fields to help others, and unfortunately my not have funds to do it.
“To be able to give back to the community that helped me in some of my darkest hours is truly enlightening, and I hope that in turn will help someone that may experience something similar.”
Both scholarships are established through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies spokeswoman Kecia Bal said scholarship application season has begun, and there are hundreds of scholarships available and open for applications at cfalleghenies.org/scholarships. Students can browse by county and school district to find out what’s available and to apply online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.