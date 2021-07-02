Aggravated assault charges were dropped Thursday against a Johnstown man accused of attacking two people, one with scissors, after the victims refused to testify, authorities said.
City police charged Cody J. Ersland, 20, of the 700 block of Sherman Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Ersland allegedly pointed a BB gun at one man and ordered him to leave the Sherman Street residence during a dispute in March, accusing the man of being a German spy.
Ersland allegedly tried to stab a second person with scissors, the complaint said.
When police arrived, they reportedly found Ersland inside the first-floor bathroom along with a snarling pit bull.
Police coaxed Ersland out of the bathroom, leaving the dog inside, the complaint said.
Ersland was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street for an evaluation.
Ersland was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Criminal charges were withdrawn after the victims would not testify, Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites said.
