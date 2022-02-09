JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Criminal charges were withdrawn Wednesday against a Philadelphia man accused of hitting a 17-year-old girl in the head with a baseball bat, punching her in the face and poking her with a knife, authorities said.
Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment were dropped after the victim refused to testify against Mikhail Martin, 24.
Martin appeared before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, where the girl signed papers to withdraw the criminal charges stemming from the April 2019 incident at Solomon Homes.
