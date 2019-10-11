Assault charges against an Adams Township man were dismissed this week after the alleged victim admitted she made false statements, police say.
Shawn Christian Pringle, 37, of South Fork, faced two counts of simple assault following the Sept. 28 dispute when he was accused of hitting the woman’s face against a door.
Adams Township Police Chief Kirk Moss said Pringle presented video evidence showing a female breaking the door window glass. The home security video was shown during a preliminary hearing Thursday in District Judge Rick Varner’s courtroom in Salix.
The woman has not been charged, but the investigation is continuing.
Several other defendants had their cases bound over to Cambria County court following appearances this week in district courts.
• Shane Cordarell Johnson, 32, faces trial on charges of corruption of a minor and indecent assault on a person younger than 13 years of age after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, in Johnstown, online court records say.
In the criminal complaint, police said Johnson assaulted the girl June 1, 2017, at a residence in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.
• Robert Anthony Forlina, 33, of Devon, Chester County, had his case held for court after a hearing on several charges related to an altercation outside of Spikes House of Skill on Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township on Aug. 13.
In the court papers, police say Forlina fired a handgun at two people. He faces trial on two counts each of of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, along with one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and a summary count of disorderly conduct. One summary harassment count was dismissed during the hearing Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish Jr. in Cresson, online documents say.
• Jamie Leroy Blough, 47, of Johnstown, waived his hearing in Prebish’s courtroom and was held for county court on two counts each of indecent assault on a person younger than 13 years old and corruption of minors. Portage Borough Police accused Blough of having indecent contact with a 10-year-old girl in June and July.
• Michelle Renee Dew, 34, of Johnstown, waived her hearing in Price’s courtroom and was held for county court on several charges related to a Sept. 30 incident in a hospital parking lot. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and making terroristic threats, along with three summary counts of harassment, the online court papers said.
Police said Dew started punching a van driver as he pulled into the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center parking lot and then assaulted the two people who came to assist the driver.
