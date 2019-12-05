A Johnstown man serving time in the Bedford County Jail in connection with the sexual assault of the juvenile was arraigned on Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting girl in a Johnstown residence.
City police charged Albert D. Keith III, 27, with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
According to a criminal complaint, Keith allegedly assaulted the juvenile at a Linden Avenue home in July of 2016.
Keith said he had consensual sex in Johnstown and twice in Bedford, the complaint said.
He was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, who set bond at 10% of $100,000 bond. Keith was returned to the Bedford County Jail where he is serving a nine- to 23-month sentence after pleading guilty in August to corruption of minors.
