JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Parties in an ongoing legal dispute over a planned asphalt plant are scheduled to meet a senior county judge in November at the wooded site where the plant is to be built on Mine 37 Road near Eisenhower Boulevard, Richland Township.
Argumentation at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, is scheduled to follow immediately after that 9 a.m. site visit, according to a court order signed on Monday by Armstrong County Senior Judge Kenneth G. Valasek.
Last August, the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board granted variances, allowing Quaker Sales Corp. to build an asphalt manufacturing plant on a 109-acre property, which the company purchased in 2021.
Homeowners in the township, including those living within two miles of the site, appealed the zoning board’s decision at the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Although Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany had been assigned to decide the case, he recused himself in May because of a conflict.
Subsequently, Valasek accepted the case.
A group of about 20 homeowners named as plaintiffs in the case include three attorneys who are providing legal representation – Joseph Green, Michael Carbonara and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township.
The main defendant in the case is the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board with legal representation from attorney Eric Hochfeld. In addition, Quaker Sales Corp. has intervened in support of the zoning hearing board. Attorney Denver Wharton represents Quaker Sales.
The plant’s structures would be built on six acres of the 109-acre parcel of wooded ground, but a third of those acres would be cleared, too, according to information Quaker Sales presented in previous zoning hearing board meetings.
The plaintiffs’ common concerns include seeing the plant, hearing the plant and emissions from the plant.
The plaintiffs’ appeal also argues that the board’s approval of an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road “is essentially rezoning a light industrial district to a manufacturing district property.”
Valasek is expected to make a decision on the appeal after the Nov. 29 argumentation.
Whether Valasek upholds the zoning hearing board’s decision or overturns it, either party in the case has the right to appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania within 30 days of Valasek’s Court of Common Pleas decision.
