JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new contract is in place for ASM Global to continue managing 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the North Central Recreation Center.
The five-year agreement will be effective from April 1 through June 30, 2028.
Cambria County War Memorial Authority will pay an annual $100,364.52 fixed base management fee to ASM that will be spread out in equal monthly installments. Consumer price index adjustments will begin on July 1. ASM shall also be entitled to an annual incentive fee of 25% of the facilities’ net operating profits in excess of $80,000 for a fiscal year.
The authority has the right to opt out after two years.
The deal extends a working relationship that dates back to 2009 when SMG Worldwide took over the day-to-day operations of the county-owned facilities. The contract is technically with SMG, which is now a post-merger subsidiary of ASM.
“We are very excited to continue our partnership with ASM,” said Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman.
In late 2022, ASM entered a new three-year contract with the War Memorial’s primary tenant, the Johnstown Tomahawks junior hockey team. It has also recently made an effort to schedule a broader range of performers, such as bringing in Grammy award-winner Nelly for one of the few rap concerts ever held at the arena in downtown Johnstown.
“As I think the community has seen, we have great momentum here – eight straight sold-out concerts, a variety of music,” Glessner said. “What we’ve seen is ASM has responded to our requests. They’re working with us on everything that we want them to work with us on. We’re very happy with the staffing. The general manager (Jean Desrochers) and the staff have been lights-out for us. There’s a lot of positive energy.”
More than 18,000 people attended events at the War Memorial throughout the past month, according to a report provided during the authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
“That’s hotel rooms,” Glessner said. “That’s restaurants. That’s parking. It’s making the downtown area busy.”
