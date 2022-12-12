JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A three-year agreement has been reached between ASM Global, which manages 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, and the Johnstown Tomahawks.
The deal will keep the junior hockey team playing at the facility from the current hockey season through the 2024-25 campaign, according to information provided by arena officials during the Cambria County War Memorial Authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The Tomahawks started in Johnstown during 2012-13, meaning the new contract will take them through their 13th season in the city.
“We’re going to continue our partnership with a great community asset and are excited to see where things go for the team,” Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said.
Glessner credits the Tomahawks, who play in the North American Hockey League, with bringing attention to the sport locally.
“They’re in the community,” Glessner said. “They do great things for the area.
“Youth hockey has grown since they’ve been here.”
The terms of the agreement were not made public.
ASM and the Tomahawks last signed a three-year agreement, which included a fourth-year option, in the summer of 2019.
No financial details were provided then, either, since it was a contract between two private businesses.
A representative of the Tomahawks could not be reached immediately after Monday’s meeting.
