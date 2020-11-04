An Ashville-area man has been indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Johnstown on charges of production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
Michael Joseph Sollenberger, 38, of the 1000 block of Colonel Drake Highway, was named as the sole defendant in the three-count indictment.
He was accused by the government of producing and possessing “images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Brady’s office said in a press release announcing the indictment.
