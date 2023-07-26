ASHVILLE, Pa. – Michael Sollenberger, 41, of Ashville, pleaded guilty in federal court to producing and possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson is scheduled to impose sentence on Nov. 30.
Sollenberger will be sentenced to at least 35 years in prison, according to the plea agreement accepted by the court.
“In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from on or about Jan. 8, 2019, to Jan. 8, 2020, and from on or about Feb. 21, 2018, to Feb. 21, 2019, Sollenberger produced images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce,” per a press release sent out by U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan, from the Western District of Pennsylvania.
“Further, from on or about June 10, 2020, to June 12, 2020, Sollenberger possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The images were produced using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”
