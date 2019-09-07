A 10-day-old baby died in Johnstown from carbon monoxide poising in September 2017.
With cool September weather arriving, fire officials and the county coroner’s office are reminding residents to have houses and apartments equipped with CO detectors.
Carbon monoxide, known as CO, is an colorless, odorless poisons gas.
“That’s why they call it the silent killer,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates more the 150 people in the U.S. die each year from accidental nonfire-related CO poisoning.
Residents should have heating units serviced yearly including oil, wood and coal burning appliance. Gas appliance should not be overlooked, said Robert McCleary, owner of R.C. McCleary & Son, a plumbing, heating and air conditioning business in Stonycreek Township.
“Gas is a clean burning appliance,” McCleary said. “But I’ve seen gas appliances soot-up, and people have passed from carbon monoxide.
“What happens with heating equipment is you turn on the thermostat and you got heat,” he said. “But you really don’t know what’s going on with the system. That’s why it should be serviced just like an automobile.”
Any heating unit more than 25 years old should be upgraded, McCleary said.
Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors are added safety measures.
“It’s just like getting into a vehicle and putting on your safety belt,” Lees said.
City code says all rental units in Johnstown must have CO and smoke detectors, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
Statler also said improper use of auxiliary heating units, such as space heaters, can cause fire.
Units should be plugged into a wall outlet and not into an extension cord, he said.
“It they’re using kerosene heaters, technically they should be filling them outside,” Statler said. “Don’t store extra fuel in the house.”
Robert Tauber, fire chief for West Hills Regional Fire Department, said there are many homes with a fire place in his jurisdiction that includes the Westwood section of Lower Yoder and the boroughs of Westmont, Brownstown and Ferndale.
“That gives us the possibility of carbon monoxide and the chance of flue fires, which we have issues with,” Tauber said.
Homeowners should have the flues inspected if using the fireplace, he said.
Creosote, a byproduct of unburned wood, can collect in the flue liner and ignite.
Tauber also said people should sleep with bedroom doors closed to block the path of smoke.
“It gives people a chance to wake up and flee their homes,” he said.
