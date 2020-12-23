HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf said he has no intention of using his position as governor to get a COVID-19 vaccine any sooner than he would if he didn’t hold public office.
“I’m not going to butt in line,” Wolf said Wednesday.
“I will get it whenever my turn comes,” he said, adding that new federal guidance gives priority to people over the age of 75.
“I’m under 75,” Wolf said. He’s 72.
Wolf’s announcement comes as the state has started vaccinating front-line health care workers with plans to expand the vaccination distribution next week to include nursing home residents.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that she hasn’t been vaccinated yet either.
“I’m not a front-line health worker,” Levine said.
Through Wednesday, 109 hospitals in the state have received 127,755 doses of vaccine and 41,444 of those vaccine doses have been administered, Levine said.
Levine said it’s still not clear how many doses of vaccine will be given out at the state’s nursing homes next week. Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have been contracted by the federal government to immunize nursing home residents.
State health officials notified the federal Operation Warp Speed that Pennsylvania wanted to participate in the effort to immunize nursing home residents and that the state officials wanted the Pfizer vaccine to be used for that, she said.
Earlier in the week, Levine said that the state wanted to direct the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, toward the pharmacy chains. As a result, the Moderna vaccine will be available to go to hospitals that don’t have the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine, she said.
Additional information about the plan to immunize the nursing home residents hadn’t been shared with the Department of Health, Levine said.
“We don’t have granular detail” on how the nursing home vaccination will be implemented, Levine said.
Levine said that the state’s surge of new coronavirus cases has seemed to level off in recent days. But she cautioned that public health officials are concerned that the trend could be reversed if too many people travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“We are seeing a plateau,” Levine said. “We have to stay the course and avoid large and small gatherings and stay home,” she added “to make sure we don’t have another rebound in January.”
