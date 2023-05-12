New cases of COVID-19 edged higher in Pennsylvania this week, even as the national health emergency was lifted Thursday.
The U.S. action was announced by President Joe Biden in January and comes on the heels of last week’s downgrading of the pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update show shows 1,977 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven days through Tuesday, up from 1,326 for the previous seven days.
The bump marked the first week-by-week increase since mid-February. Weekly totals remain at levels not seen since July 2021.
There were only five deaths statewide in the latest report, with no COVID-19 deaths reported in this eight-county region.
Cambria County had 20 new cases, Somerset County added 16, Bedford County added four, Blair County added 10, Indiana County added nine, Clearfield County added six, Centre County added 38 and Westmoreland County added 56.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
