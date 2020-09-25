Ghost and ghouls wouldn’t want to miss this party.
Bottle Works will host its Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 on the First National Bank Pop Plaza, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, and it’ll feature a variety of tricks and treats for the entire family.
“Events like the Oh, So Artsy Halloween Party are particularly important during this time,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “Members of the community are looking for fun, safe ways to connect and to be entertained.”
From 3 to 5 p.m., youngsters are encouraged to dress in costumes and participate in Halloween-themed activities, including spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting and safe trick-or-treating.
In addition, children ages 6 to 12 can participate in the Oh, So Artsy Costume Contest. A special prize will be awarded to the most creative costume.
On the lawn from 3 to 5 p.m., artist Michael Allison will be carving a custom jack-o-lantern, which will be auctioned off at the end of the night.
In the evening, adults can get into the Halloween spirit with activities on the Pop Plaza and Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden.
At 5 p.m., Michael Allison will present “Appalachian Monsters Freaky Folklore” lecture on the Pop Plaza lawn.
From 5 to 7 p.m., guests will be able to purchase original artwork inspired by George A. Romero’s 1968 horror film cult classic “The Night of the Living Dead” created by local artists during the Back from the Dead Silent Art Auction.
Bids can be done in person or online at www.bottleworks.org. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Johnstown band Shades of June beginning at 6:15 p.m.
For a $10 fee, people can enjoy a VIP party on Jackie’s Garden: Rooftop Garden that will feature a cash bar and musical entertainment.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling 814-535-2020.
At 8 p.m., a showing of “Night of the Living Dead” will be held on the Pop Plaza lawn.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
“By transforming this event to an outdoor event, using our greenspace the FNB Pop Plaza and Jackie’s Garden Works: Rooftop Garden, we hope that families feel comfortable to enjoy a day of frightful fun,” Tisinger said.
Proceeds will support programs at Bottle Works.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.