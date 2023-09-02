The 52nd annual Log House Arts Festival was barely underway Saturday when the grounds of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont were packed with people enjoying the start of the two-day event.
"I think the beautiful weather is spurring people to come out and enjoy the festival incredibly early," said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
Last year more than 11,000 people attended.
"If it's going to be this busy this early, we will even surpass that," she said.
The festival has more than 100 vendors, selling jewelry, pottery, bronze, floral, rugs, crafted wood and decor, soaps, candles, furniture and more.
Jerry and Carletta Yourich, better known as "Razzle and Dazzle" the clowns provided kids with face painting and twisted animal balloons.
"We're grandparents that's why we like bringing joy to children," said Dazzle.
Razzle twisted balloons into Lady Bug bracelets and animals.
He gives away twisted animal balloons with two rules.
"No hitting anybody above the shoulder and not hitting any clowns," Razzle said.
How long will he continue entertaining?
"Until I can't twist anymore," he said. "Any I don't mean with Chubby Checker."
This year's festival is dedicated to the memory of Elmer C. Laslo, who served on the Community Arts Center of Cambria County Board of Directors for more than 30 years. He was a past board president and most recently served as treasurer.
Laslo was president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank Holding Company. He died Jan. 4 at age 74.
The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cruisin' in Central Park brings classic rides to city
Windber resident David Hostetler showed off a 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express truck on Saturday at the Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club's 15th annual Cruisin' the Flood City, at Central Park in Johnstown.
Hostetler built the vehicle from the ground up.
"I grew up a Dodge man," he said. "My family owns a greenhouse and this was the first truck I learned how to drive."
The truck is a 1978-79 limited edition.
"My wife wanted a truck like that when they first came out but her dad wouldn't let her have one so it was on her bucket list.
"I found this one so I put it together for her," Hostetler said.
A man in the West End section of Johnstown had the truck in parts.
"He was a trucker and he needed money," he said. "We bought it and I started the project."
Working in his spare time, the project took 10 years and was completed in 2017.
"I did it myself with a little help from a few friends lifting the body onto the frame," Hostetler said. "It's not quick like you see on the TV shows."
Hostetler studied auto mechanics at Greater Johnstown Area Vocational-Technical School and was a diesel mechanic in the U.S. Army, repairing tanks and heavy diesel equipment.
A labor of love, he built the truck for his wife. The front tag reads, "Silly Boys Trucks Are For Girls."
Along with other vintage and classic vehicles displayed, area resident Robert E. Gohn Sr., pulled up in a 1970 Volkswagen.
He pointed out an unusual feature on the vehicle, the steering wheel is on the right side.
The Volkswagen was imported from South Africa, he said.
"I bought it because it was a right-hand drive car," Gohn said. "Somebody brought it over from across the water and I bought it from them."
Gohn said he's had the car for about six years and drives it to car shows.
It didn't take long for him to learn to drive the Volkswagen, he said.
"Probably a day," Gohn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.