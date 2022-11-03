The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host open call auditions for its 2023 Log Art Theatre season of plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Auditions will include a monologue and readings. No preparation is required and all materials will be provided at auditions. Those 18 years of age or older are eligible to audition.
The season includes “Arsenic & Old Lace,” Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26; “The Nerd,” June 8-11; and “Death Trap Murder Mystery Dinner Theater,” Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1, 6-8.
Log Art Theatre Academy will produce three productions with “School House Rock LIVE! Jr.,” March 31 and April 1, 2; “Fame Jr. Musical Theatre Camp,” July 17-22; and “Alice in Wonderland,” Oct. 13-15.
Auditions will be held for “School House Rock LIVE! Jr.” and “Alice in Wonderland” two months prior to the performance dates, and “Fame Jr. Musical Theatre Camp” is a tuition-based camp that will audition participants two weeks prior to camp beginning.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
