There will be nothing hard-knock about this camp.
As part of its summer art camps, Community Arts Center of Cambria County will include a special five-day Log Art Theatre Academy, hosted in partnership with Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, for an entire week of camp and a performance.
“Annie Jr.” has plenty of parts to go around, including both featured roles and ensemble parts for orphans, servants and tourists. The production is for children ages 7 through 18.
Auditions for registered and paid campers will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. The camp will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 through 19 at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd, Johnstown. The week will culminate with a free public performance at 6 p.m. July 19 at the school.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said bringing additional performing arts opportunities is the main objective of the Arts Education Department.
“Through the launch and growth of the Log Art Theatre division of performing arts experiences, the center has become a truly well-rounded artistic hub,” she said. “Now embarking into expanded territory through children’s performances after the successful year-round children’s theater classes, it is time to do a full musical production.”
Specialty instructors will gear each day’s rehearsals with instructional techniques on performance, stagecraft, music, theater and dance. Campers will rotate between music, theater and dance classes.
Music classes will consist of learning memorization skills, singing together, melody and harmony. Dance classes will consist of musical theatre, jazz and performance dance, as well as feeling confident on stage. Theater classes will teach skills such as stage directions, blocking, characterization, playacting and the art of improvisation.
The theatrical director and choreographer will be Sue Brick, and musical direction will be under Philip Parlock III.
Godin said the partnership with Westmont Hilltop School District will allow young people to perform on stage all week long.
“As a district we share a community with, this project promotes the positivity of partnership, and we are thrilled that Westmont Hilltop is dedicated to helping us keep the arts alive in Cambria County,” she said. “The takeaway that the campers receive from experiencing the process of putting a production together in a week and doing it in an actual theater space is an experience that will last a lifetime.”
Cost for the camp is $125 for members and $165 for nonmembers. Campers must pack a non-refrigerated lunch and snacks each day. There will be supervised lunch breaks at noon each day, with short snack breaks in the afternoons.
For more information or to register, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
