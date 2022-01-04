JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Woodcarvers Club will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The club is geared toward amateur and novice, intermediate and experienced woodcarvers to come together and share knowledge of carving.
Meetings will be held the first Thursday of every month.
The monthly meeting contribution is $3 per person.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
