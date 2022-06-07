JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is launching a new addition to its Log Art Theater programming with Log Art Theatre Listen.
It will feature the theater’s audio productions of “The Show Must Go On … Line,” which was established by playwrights Aspen Mock and Ryan D. Locke.
Log Art Theatre Listen will take audio productions and convert them to mp4 video format, enabling the audio pieces to have closed captioning and text descriptions of sound effect action.
Shows will be presented on the arts center’s YouTube page.
Productions include the comedy “Closet” at 6 p.m. Thursday; the comedy “Showblox” at 6 p.m. July 7; the drama “Une Belle Fleur” at 6 p.m. July 21; and the western drama “Restitution” at 6 p.m. Aug. 8.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
