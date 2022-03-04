JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Expect the unexpected with this artistic showcase.
“UNPREDICTABLE,” an exhibition by Johnstown resident Mark Ed, is on display through April 29 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The show features 25 newly created pieces of oil on canvas, nine of which include patterned pieces of material.
“The patterned pieces became the outside shape of these paintings, and it’s sewn canvas stretched onto these models that are cut out of3/4-inch plywood, and they’re all different shapes,” Ed said.
“With these dimensional paintings, you can see them from different angles because they’re not flat.”
He said the pieces in the show are colorful and meant to produce a happy feeling when viewed.
“One of the pieces is a bass guitar with its neck broken off, and I transformed it into a woman,” Ed said.
“It’s so whimsical, fun and inventive. I like to see rich paint and I like to see it come out of the canvas to where you want to touch it.”
The show also features Ed’s ceramic works.
He said he called the show “UNPREDICTABLE” because he was unsure what it would turn out to be.
“I wanted to give people something new, and I was writing it as I was going along,” Ed said. “I never pushed myself so hard to come up with something different, interesting, fun and bright, but it all came together.”
In addition to his artwork, Ed is an accomplished organist, pianist and vocalist, creating original compositions.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Philadelphia College of Art and has had exhibitions in Philadelphia and New York City.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said she is astounded by Ed’s talent, diversity and unique perspective. He never produces the same kind of works twice, she said.
“He is constantly striving to grow and develop his many areas of skills and talents, always willing to try something new,” she said. “I believe this exhibition will be incredibly captivating and exciting for anyone who attends. This exhibition will be one of impressionable impact that will leave our community inspired.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ed will be on hand to discuss the pieces in the show and answer questions about his artistic process. At 2 p.m., he will present an artist’s talk.
A video tour and artist lecture about the artwork is available at the arts center’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cacccarts and its Facebook page.
In addition, Ed will present a Facebook Live artist lecture at 3 p.m. March 25, followed by a question-and-answer session.
In conjunction with the exhibition, Ed will offer his workshop “UNPREDICTABLE with Mark Ed” from 1 to 3 p.m. April 2.
Participants will use a variety of materials to tap into their creativity, produce art without bounds and experience the ways of abstract expression, he said.
“I want to get other people excited about art,” Ed said.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Scholarships are available to attend the workshop at half-price or for free. Those interested can apply at www.caccc.org/exhibits.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
There is no fee to attend the exhibition.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
