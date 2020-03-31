While people are staying at home to lessen the spread of the coronavirus, art is continuing to inspire.
In an effort to bring people together, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County launched on Monday GOT ART?, a video-based page on the center’s website that connects the viewers with the organization’s YouTube channel.
The artistic webpage offers video activities for the whole family with demonstrations and tutorials, along with promoting local artists to showcase their talents, performance art pieces and Arts4Wellness activities.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said GOT ART? came about thanks to the positive impact of the videos that Jennifer Fultz, the center’s education and outreach coordinator, began doing for the community that were originally posted to Facebook.
“This will be a great way to establish one location for dynamic content while making it user-friendly for community engagement and accessibility,” she said. “GOT ART? will foster the arts within our region from the comfort of everyone’s home. We hope this inspires professional artists while things are on hiatus and the novices of all ages to try something new.”
New content is being added regularly at www.caccc.org/got-art.
In addition, the arts center is presenting its first social media art contest, remoteART, and it’s a way to encourage people to stay positive while expressing themselves through an artistic medium during social isolation.
This contest is open to all ages, mediums and artistic skill levels.
Complete rules and regulations are available online at www.caccc.org.
Participants can submit their artwork photo from April 13 through 17 through direct messaging to the arts center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CACCCarts.
On April 20, entries will be posted for the public to vote on their favorite piece. Voting will close at 2 p.m. April 23. Winners will be announced April 24.
Godin said the contest is an opportunity to engage the entire region in artistic mediums.
“It’s important during these uncertain times that people focus on the bright, positive, beauty of things around them,” she said. “One way of doing this is by harnessing their inner artist to express their feelings and emotions during the required social isolation.”
Winners will receive a cash prize, a Log House Bucks voucher that can be used for any event, class or fundraiser at the arts center and have their work displayed at the arts center or perform at the 2020 Log House Arts Festival.
“As everyone adjusts to the current ‘new normal,’ the Community Arts Center wants to shine a light on the dynamic pool of professional and amateur artists at home right now,” Godin said.
“I think this will help encourage our community and create a stir of excitement when the public gets to vote on the wonderful submissions we receive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.