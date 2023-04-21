JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Going once, going twice, sold.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its 33rd Great American Auction Friday, and it will be featured through an online platform with Mishler Auction Services.
Attendees can register at www.mishlerauction.com by clicking on the “How To Bid” section to setup registration.
An in-person, live preview will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont, where people can view the items that will be available for bid.
The online auction bidding will open at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We are so excited about this new way to reach more potential bidders,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “The fun and energy of participating in an online auction is great. As the climate of programming and fundraisers have changed over the decades, it is important that the arts center tries new things.”
Featured in the auction will be new merchandise, gift baskets, gift cards and gift certificates, along with antiques and collectibles and gently used items.
There also are coupon vouchers for vacations, trips, getaways and overnight stay packages available for bid, as well as new electronics and appliances.
There is an abundance of 80 miscellaneous gift cards and certificates and tickets to events local and statewide.
Auction items were donated by arts center members and friends, local businesses and business leaders.
“We are so very grateful to Dale Mishler of Mishler Auction Services for their time and dedication for this fundraising effort over the last 33 years,” Godin said. “Mishler’s continued support, as well as our communities, has made this auction an ongoing success.”
Pickup will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 at the arts center. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help bidders pay for their items and load their vehicles.
This year’s goal is to raise $10,000, with proceeds being used to support educational opportunities, community engagement and operating expenses at the arts center.
Anyone interested in donating to the auction can call 814-255-6515.
Items needed include furniture, artwork, gently used items, functioning electronics, antiques and collectibles.
For more information and to view auction items with photographs, visit www.caccc.org.
