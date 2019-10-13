Autumn is shaping up to be all sorts of artsy.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its ARToberFEST family day festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will feature vendors with handcrafted fall and Halloween art, food vendors, workshops, musical entertainment and children’s activities.
Those attending are encouraged to come dressed in the their favorite Halloween costume.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said ARToberFEST is a fantastic initiative that the Community Arts Center does for the community.
“By offering free arts and crafts in a positive and safe environment, it gives families and the underserved an opportunity to participate in a dynamic experience,” she said.
“We appreciate the local community supporting this family festival financially so that a substantial amount of programming can be offered free of charge.”
The Kid’s Korner will offer free pumpkin painting for children ages 2 to 7, and pumpkin carving for children 8 and older.
In addition, costume characters will be making their way through the arts center and Razzle & Dazzle Clowns will be making balloon creations.
New this year, horseback rides from Best of Friends Therapeutic Horseback Riding will be offered.
“Autumn is my favorite time of year, and ARToberFEST is my favorite event, so come to the arts center and celebrate fall with pumpkins, leaves and scarecrows,” said Jen Fultz, the arts center’s education coordinator.
“I can’t wait to get crafty with your kids. We have loads of fun, free art for them to do.”
Musical entertainment will feature Sam Coco from noon to 2 p.m. and Bam N’ Dakota from 2 to 4 p.m.
Classes on how to create your own scarecrow will be offered for a $10 fee. Participants will design and paint the face and assemble the scarecrow with seasonal attire and straw.
Additional workshops will be offered that require registration by Oct. 21.
Preschool pumpkin fun will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Preschoolers will have the opportunity to create several pumpkin patch projects. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
YoGhoul yoga and hard cider class will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon.
The class will offer Halloween themed yoga poses while drinking flavored hard cider or apple cider. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Mosaic jar artsy party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will turn old jars into outdoor treasures with a mosaic project using glass gems and votive lights. Cost is $15 per person.
Stacked pumpkins artsy party will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will paint three stacked pumpkins using acrylic paint on a 16x20 canvas. Cost is $15 per person.
Admission to the festival is free.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
